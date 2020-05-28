Where to buy cloth masks in Baton Rouge
The creativity of people locally, nationally and globally has been on display more than ever over the last few months. Hours spent inside have given birth to online concert events, a resurgence of tie dye, front-porch photoshoots and even Met Gala costumes made of household items. Self expression has become a way of combatting the overwhelming circumstances that COVID-19 has inflicted.
For this reason, it comes as no surprise to us that masks have gone from plain and white to sparkly and rainbow. The small pieces of fabric that serve as a safety measure were begging for a glow up, especially since they conceal the smiles that used to greet us in the aisles of the grocery store or at the checkout in our favorite boutiques. Eager to upgrade this new element of our–and our family’s–wardrobe, we rounded up some eye-catching options from local stores and designers. Click the posts for purchasing information:
FOR THE KIDS
We have the most precious masks for kids!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Come check out all of the styles in store today! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #thekeepingroombr #thekeepingroom #geauxbr #225 #louisianalove #stationery #stationeryaddict #shoplocal #geauxlocal #smallbusiness #customgifts #stationerystore #customstationery #changethedate #weddinginvitations
These masks are wild–get it? We love the fun that an animal face adds here.
If minimalism is more your style, these white versions with simple embroidery are ideal. Plus, adult versions are available.
FOR HER
Talk about luxury. Designer fabrics make the medical versions a distant memory.
Want to receive an adorable LASM ampersand mask for FREE? 😷 Donate $25 or more to LASM's COVID-19 Relief Fund (linked in bio & below⬇️) and the cloth mask will be shipped directly to you! Thank you for your support. https://bit.ly/36mZrIn #IBelieveInLASM #OurWorkContinues #ExploreBatonRouge
Help sustain and raise awareness for a Baton Rouge favorite institution with this philanthropic and colorful mask.
Another philanthropic iteration, these masks help serve people far and wide by donating a mask in Tanzania as well as here in Baton Rouge.
We are serving @pedramcouture #quarantineglam and @mrs.fammy is giving us #LaVie in her “nude” base color fashion face mask. You can donate or purchase directly via the link: https://www.pedramcouture.com/la-vie Coupon Code: #LaVieMOM Proceeds will help fund the production of our La Vie reusable face masks to be donated to the most vulnerable during this pandemic. Donations are welcome to help fund this mission. Let’s fight this all together! Killing the #pandemic in style one La Vie mask at a time. Fashion, but make it save lives! XO PCTeam #pedramcouture #dreamy #bride #princess #queen #pedramcoutureatelier #pretty #happymothersday #everything #love #gorgeous #beautiful #weddinginspo #bridalgown #weddingdress #wedding #blessed #family #facemask #fashionista #classy #weddingstyle #🌸 #nybfw #kleinfeld #madeintheusa
This luxurious option is perfect for COVID-19 brides and guests alike–or just for your next trip to Trader Joe’s.
🔆SURPRISE🔆We have the perfect mask to help you celebrate safely in style tomorrow! 🌼 A limited quantity of our Otomi Mask can be shipped one-day or picked up in Baton Rouge or New Orleans today after 12pm! For pickups, use code BRPICKUP or NOLAPICKUP. We will post pickup locations on our story!🌼 #mask #fashionmask #sparklemask
We’re not sure if sequins make it easier to breathe but they do make the whole situation more appealing. We love this bright take on Otomi.
FOR HIM
These masks are great for now and even better for later, as they would be great for socially distanced tailgating this fall.
I had a few requests for masks, so I made some and they are available online. Very limited supply at the moment but if they sell well I’ll make more. They are 2-ply with a anti-microbial fabric that is activated with chlorine bleach, but I’m not sure how the printed side would hold up to the bleach though. 🤷♂️
Since one mask just isn’t enough, we think we’ll be picking up one of each of these for our significant others.
Preppy and patriotic, these masks were made with love, which makes them even better.
Show us your masks! Tag us at @inRegister on Instagram.
