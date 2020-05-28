Where to buy cloth masks in Baton Rouge

The creativity of people locally, nationally and globally has been on display more than ever over the last few months. Hours spent inside have given birth to online concert events, a resurgence of tie dye, front-porch photoshoots and even Met Gala costumes made of household items. Self expression has become a way of combatting the overwhelming circumstances that COVID-19 has inflicted.

For this reason, it comes as no surprise to us that masks have gone from plain and white to sparkly and rainbow. The small pieces of fabric that serve as a safety measure were begging for a glow up, especially since they conceal the smiles that used to greet us in the aisles of the grocery store or at the checkout in our favorite boutiques. Eager to upgrade this new element of our–and our family’s–wardrobe, we rounded up some eye-catching options from local stores and designers. Click the posts for purchasing information:

FOR THE KIDS

These masks are wild–get it? We love the fun that an animal face adds here.

If minimalism is more your style, these white versions with simple embroidery are ideal. Plus, adult versions are available.

FOR HER

Talk about luxury. Designer fabrics make the medical versions a distant memory.

Help sustain and raise awareness for a Baton Rouge favorite institution with this philanthropic and colorful mask.

Another philanthropic iteration, these masks help serve people far and wide by donating a mask in Tanzania as well as here in Baton Rouge.

This luxurious option is perfect for COVID-19 brides and guests alike–or just for your next trip to Trader Joe’s.

We’re not sure if sequins make it easier to breathe but they do make the whole situation more appealing. We love this bright take on Otomi.

FOR HIM

These masks are great for now and even better for later, as they would be great for socially distanced tailgating this fall.

Since one mask just isn’t enough, we think we’ll be picking up one of each of these for our significant others.

Preppy and patriotic, these masks were made with love, which makes them even better.

Show us your masks! Tag us at @inRegister on Instagram.