From the April issue: Christopher John Rogers takes fashion from Baton Rouge to Brooklyn

Christopher John Rogers may be rubbing elbows with the big shots in New York, but he still feels connected to his south Louisiana roots and the city that helped stoke his passion for fashion. Now 23 years old, Rogers is a graduate of Baton Rouge Magnet High School and Savannah College of Art and Design, from which he achieved internships with designers Bill Blass, Tanya Taylor and Rosie Assoulin. These days, he works as an associate knitwear designer for Diane von Furstenberg and also runs his own eponymous clothing line, creating garments that tell a story through his bold, colorful aesthetic.

“High heels with casual dresses, evening gowns truncated into blouses with jeans, gym shorts and tees with fancy cocktail bags … The sense of high and low really had an impact on me,” says Rogers of his days in the Capital City.

