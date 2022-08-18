10 questions with online boutique Esther Clothing

When Lydia Matthews founded online boutique Esther Clothing, she set out on a mission to help women empower themselves through their personal style. More than a year later, she’s looking forward to expanding that goal and her business to help women feel more confident in their own skin. Read on to hear more about the boutique from the founder herself:

1. When did you start Esther Clothing? What’s the origin story?

I started Esther Clothing on March 7, 2021. This was the day I launched my site, but I started to develop the idea in December of 2020. The origin story revolves around the name, which I can tell you more about.

2. What’s the story behind the name Esther Clothing?

One day in my car, I was praying and I felt God speak to my heart about being an Esther in this generation. In the Bible, she spoke up for the Jews and was bold to represent her people. A month later, I logged onto Canva and started to work on a logo for a clothing business. I remembered the words God put in my heart and I thought, “What if Esther could have a double meaning?” I realized it could stand for “Established by her” and ”Esther” from the Bible. So I designed the logo with the dot after “Est” to indicate the word “established” followed by “her.” I want every woman to have a part in developing this brand. The heart behind my business is building a community of women that band together.

3. What is your professional background? How did you get into the online retail field?

I am a teacher at a virtual school and have been teaching for eight years. I also worked at several clothing stores growing up. Since I was in high school, I have been going to friends’ houses and raiding their closets to create outfits for them, and I have always had a passion to help women feel confident and to guide them on how to style the pieces in their wardrobe.

4. What are your best-selling pieces right now?

I find that a lot of people love the more staple, casual pieces I sell—the ones that they can wear around the house or for a casual hangout.

5. How would you describe your personal (and the brand’s) style?

I would describe the style in three words: vintage, minimal and feminine. I love unique, vintage pieces, which inspire a lot of my choices when shopping wholesale. I love staple, neutral pieces that you can easily build outfits with. And finally, a feminine touch is the icing on the cake.

6. What sets Esther Clothing apart from other boutiques?

The heart behind Esther is not just to sell clothes, but also to equip women with the knowledge of how to style themselves. Soon, I am going to launch two new services that will especially set this business apart from others: personal styling consultations and personal shopping services. Both services will be offered virtually, and I am currently in the process of finalizing the logistics of it all.

7. What does a typical workday look like for you?

I work full time at a virtual school. So when I get off work, I try to create a post or reel for each day. If I need to add inventory, I will add it to the site. Preparing for a pop-up (which I do monthly) is the most work. I will add items to the sale that have been sitting for a while, tag all untagged inventory, and place barcode stickers on them. I then have to organize the clothes between racks and load my car up.

8. What’s something you want people to know about Esther Clothing that they might not know already?

I want people to feel loved and valued. I want every customer to feel like the best version of themselves in my clothes. I am not just here to sell clothes, but to be a listening ear—and, of course, a personal stylist—to anyone who needs it.

9. Are there any trends you’re excited to carry this fall?

I am so excited to carry some sweatshirts for brides (I don’t typically carry seasonal or celebratory items). I am also excited to offer some statement pieces. For example, I just added some unique floral pants to my site. And lastly, I love sets. I have been on the hunt for versatile sets that I love and I finally found some. I am excited to have added some new options.

10. Is anything exciting coming up next for Esther?

Yes, I have two big events I am excited to be a part of. One is the Ultimate Tailgate at the Electric Depot on August 27, and the Boutique Blowout Sale in the Crown Plaza on October 2.

For more on Esther Clothing, check out the brand’s website at esther-clothing.com.