10 questions with Baubles by Bella Bella

If you’re local to Baton Rouge, you’re likely familiar with the trendy and colorful clothing boutique Bella Bella—or at least with its catchy name. Since the original store opened 27 years ago, the boutique has expanded to two additional locations in Baton Rouge and one in Metairie. However, when the global pandemic hit last year, it hit local businesses hardest. Even for the multi-location boutique, temporary closures required creative solutions to keep business alive. Bella Bella’s answer? Shifting the entire concept of one of their stores. Tops and dresses were traded for beaded purses and party games, and Baubles by Bella Bella was born. We sat down with Bella Bella co-owner Ashley Giardina Thibaut for more on the Jefferson location’s new concept:

1. What inspired the start of Baubles by Bella Bella?

The idea for Baubles came in the wake of the pandemic. When we were forced to shut down last year, it became incredibly difficult to staff, stock and maintain four locations. We knew we wanted to sustain all three locations in Baton Rouge, but we also knew we had to reevaluate certain aspects of the business to do so.

What really brought us inspiration were the customers at our Bocage Village Shopping Center location. Always doing well with accessories and gifts at that store, we decided to create a new concept that would offer more of the items the customers wanted most. Elise (Bella Bella’s co-owner) and I had a quick conversation on the change: “Let’s do jewelry, accessories and gifts, and call it Bella Baubles. No, Baubles by Bella Bella!” End talk, it was done!