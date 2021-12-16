Wellness Tip of the Week, sponsored by The Covery: Develop a solid wellness plan

Mindbody recently launched the 2021 Wellness Index, surveying nearly 20,000 Americans, and an amazing 78% said that wellness is now more important than ever. But what are we doing about it? Wellness includes the whole person—physical fitness, mental and emotional fitness, and recovery. Recovery is giving your body and mind a chance to repair, rejuvenate, and recharge. Rest is good, but true recovery is a proactive and necessary component to a good wellness plan. Today’s science offers multiple options for recovery that are non-invasive and even enjoyable for both mind and body. For more information about developing a solid recovery plan, visit TheCovery.com.