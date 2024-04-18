The Good Stuff: California Pizza Kitchen’s flavorful limited-time offerings, sponsored by Perkins Rowe | By Sponsored Content -

Indulge in California Pizza Kitchen’s limited-time offerings from March 26 to May 15. They are thrilled to introduce Casa Paloma, a refreshing blend of Casamigos Blanco Tequila, grapefruit, mint, ginger, and lime—offering the perfect balance of sweet and sour. Additionally, patrons can enjoy the Green Chili Enchilada Pizza, featuring crispy tortilla chips, grilled chicken, charred poblano peppers, salsa verde, and Queso Quesadilla cheese, topped with feta cheese, sour cream, and diced red onion. Don’t miss out on the return of a fan favorite, the Tostada Pizza with its crispy thin crust loaded with lettuce, tortilla strips, scallions, herb ranch, roasted tomato salsa, black beans, and a blend of Queso Quesadilla and Monterey Jack cheeses. Diners are invited to savor these delicious flavors while they last!