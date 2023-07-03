Read the 2023-2024 Weddings issue | By Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois -

Since its inception, inRegister has been celebrating local couples tying the knot. But publishing photos of the newlyweds is about so much more than admiring the details of their big days–though it’s about that too, of course. The inRegister Weddings issue invites the community to celebrate alongside the couples’ friends and families. It’s a special coming together of the entire city to wish well those who are just starting their lives together.

When you read through the pages of this year’s issue (which can be flipped through digitally down below), admire–and make notes of–all the dress, party and detail inspiration, but also keep in mind the real couples at the heart of the issue. Congratulations to all of this year’s couples, newly married and newly engaged! And click here to learn how to be part of the 2024 inRegister Weddings issue.