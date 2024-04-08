What to do this weekend: Flowers Bloom Hope Gala benefitting Rain Will Bring Flowers | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Sports lovers, rejoice! The Flowers Bloom Gala happening this Saturday, April 13, features an abundance of sports-themed items and experiences up for grabs at the Flowers Bloom Hope Silent Auction, with bidding open now.

The Flowers Bloom Hope Gala is the first-ever fundraising event for the Rain Will Bring Flowers organization. Hosted from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Salhia Staib art gallery, the event will feature food, an open bar, music by the Ellis Trio, and a live and silent auction. Money raised from ticket sales and auction items will support suicide awareness and prevention, especially among student athletes.

The silent auction features exclusive sports memorabilia signed by stars like Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow, Brian Kelly, Hayden Travinski and Dylan Crews (to name a few). Also up for auction is a set of two Saints tickets in Tyrann Mathieu’s suite. There are plenty of once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to take advantage of, all while supporting a great cause.

To bid on the auction or purchase a fixed-price item, go to the event page here. To make a donation, go to this website.

Learn more about the Rain Will Bring Flowers Foundation and the Tabor family in this story from inRegister ‘s October 2023 issue.

Update: The gala is now sold out, but you can still show your support by donating to the cause or bidding in the silent auction.