Spotted: Citronella collection from The Keeping Room

Baton Rouge is heating up again! We’re ready to lounge by the pool and spend the long evenings outdoors. But there is one thing that we are not looking forward to… mosquitos. To keep the bugs at bay, The Keeping Room is carrying a Citronella-infused collection with something for everyone.

Use the traditional bug spray as usual, or try out the candle and incense to purge the air around you. Stay itch-free and smelling sweet while keeping pesky mosquitos far away. Get more details on the collection in the Instagram post below, and shop it online here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Keeping Room (@thekeepingroom)

