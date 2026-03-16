Understanding cardiovascular disease and what to watch for
Sponsored by Cardiovascular Institute of the South
Your body changes throughout your lifetime – and often, it sends signals long before a serious condition develops.Knowing what to look for and paying attention to subtle changes can make a life-saving difference.
Cardiovascular disease includes all conditions affecting not only the heart, but also the arteries and veins throughout the body. It can appear in many ways, sometimes through subtle signs, or remain silent until a heart attack or stroke occurs.
Vein Disease (Chronic Venous Insufficiency)
One commonly overlooked condition is vein disease, or chronic venous insufficiency. Vein disease occurs when the veins in the legs struggle to return blood to the heart. Instead of flowing upward, blood pools in the legs, placing pressure on the veins and surrounding tissues.
What you may feel:
- Aching, burning, or cramping in the legs
- Throbbing pain that worsens after long periods of sitting or standing
- Heaviness, tightness, or swelling in the legs, especially by the end of the day
- Itching, restlessness, or discomfort that interferes with sleep
What you may see:
- Dark, rope-like, bulging veins
- Visible varicose or spider veins
- Skin changes such as dryness, flaking, discoloration, or eczema
- Slow-healing sores or ulcers near the ankles
While light blue veins can be normal, progressive changes or persistent discomfort should not be ignored. These symptoms are not just cosmetic and can often be treated with conservative therapies or minimally invasive procedures to improve quality of life.
Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)
Many people with PAD have no symptoms – up to 50 percent go undiagnosed. PAD occurs when arteries in the legs become narrowed, restricting blood flow.
What you may feel:
- Painful cramping in the legs during movement or exercise
- Numbness or coldness in the legs or feet
- Sores on the toes, feet, or legs that do not heal
What you may see:
- Discoloration of the legs or feet
- Slower toenail or hair growth on the legs
- Weak or absent pulses in the legs or feet
Like vein disease, PAD can also be treated through minimally invasive procedures and conservative therapies.
High Blood Pressure (Hypertension)
High blood pressure is another factor that often goes unnoticed. Blood pressure is the force of blood pushing against the walls of your arteries as it circulates through your heart and blood vessels. When blood pressure becomes too high, it can damage your arteries, as well as your brain, kidneys and eyes, and it also increases your chance for heart attack and stroke. A high blood pressure reading is considered 130/80 mm Hg or higher.
What you might notice:
- Frequent headaches
- Vision changes
- Chest pressure
- Dizziness or swelling
- Heart palpitations
Heart Disease and Heart Attack
Heart disease symptoms often develop gradually, but if left untreated, heart disease can progress and potentially lead to a heart attack. Heart disease refers to a plaque buildup or blockage inside of one or more of the arteries that feed your heart.
What you may feel:
- Chest pain or pressure
- Pain that spreads to the arm, neck, jaw or back
- Nausea, indigestion or heartburn
- Dizziness, lightheadedness or fatigue
- Persistent cough or palpitations
- Shortness of breath
A heart attack, also known as myocardial infarction, occurs when there is a sudden blockage in one of the coronary arteries, which supply oxygen-rich blood to the heart muscle.
What you may feel:
- Chest pain or discomfort
- Pain in the arm, neck, jaw, back, or stomach
- Nausea or vomiting
- Indigestion or cold sweats
- Lightheadedness or sudden dizziness
- Unexplained anxiety or fatigue
- A feeling of fullness or squeezing in the chest
“As our loved ones age, heart health changes quietly and gradually. Shortness of breath, new fatigue, swelling in the legs, pain with walking or subtle changes in memory can all be signs the heart is under strain. Paying attention early – and trusting your instincts – can make the difference between managing a condition and reacting to a crisis,” says CIS interventional cardiologist Dr. Garland Green.
CIS has three locations in the capital region, including Baton Rouge, Prairieville and Zachary. Its physicians are specialists in diagnosing and treating all forms of cardiovascular disease. Visit cardio.com to schedule an appointment.