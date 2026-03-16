Understanding cardiovascular disease and what to watch for | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Cardiovascular Institute of the South

Your body changes throughout your lifetime – and often, it sends signals long before a serious condition develops.Knowing what to look for and paying attention to subtle changes can make a life-saving difference.

Cardiovascular disease includes all conditions affecting not only the heart, but also the arteries and veins throughout the body. It can appear in many ways, sometimes through subtle signs, or remain silent until a heart attack or stroke occurs.

Vein Disease (Chronic Venous Insufficiency)

One commonly overlooked condition is vein disease, or chronic venous insufficiency. Vein disease occurs when the veins in the legs struggle to return blood to the heart. Instead of flowing upward, blood pools in the legs, placing pressure on the veins and surrounding tissues.

What you may feel:

Aching, burning, or cramping in the legs

Throbbing pain that worsens after long periods of sitting or standing

Heaviness, tightness, or swelling in the legs, especially by the end of the day

Itching, restlessness, or discomfort that interferes with sleep

What you may see:

Dark, rope-like, bulging veins

Visible varicose or spider veins

Skin changes such as dryness, flaking, discoloration, or eczema

Slow-healing sores or ulcers near the ankles

While light blue veins can be normal, progressive changes or persistent discomfort should not be ignored. These symptoms are not just cosmetic and can often be treated with conservative therapies or minimally invasive procedures to improve quality of life.

Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)

Many people with PAD have no symptoms – up to 50 percent go undiagnosed. PAD occurs when arteries in the legs become narrowed, restricting blood flow.

What you may feel:

Painful cramping in the legs during movement or exercise

Numbness or coldness in the legs or feet

Sores on the toes, feet, or legs that do not heal

What you may see:

Discoloration of the legs or feet

Slower toenail or hair growth on the legs

Weak or absent pulses in the legs or feet

Like vein disease, PAD can also be treated through minimally invasive procedures and conservative therapies.

High Blood Pressure (Hypertension)

High blood pressure is another factor that often goes unnoticed. Blood pressure is the force of blood pushing against the walls of your arteries as it circulates through your heart and blood vessels. When blood pressure becomes too high, it can damage your arteries, as well as your brain, kidneys and eyes, and it also increases your chance for heart attack and stroke. A high blood pressure reading is considered 130/80 mm Hg or higher.

What you might notice:

Frequent headaches

Vision changes

Chest pressure

Dizziness or swelling

Heart palpitations

Heart Disease and Heart Attack

Heart disease symptoms often develop gradually, but if left untreated, heart disease can progress and potentially lead to a heart attack. Heart disease refers to a plaque buildup or blockage inside of one or more of the arteries that feed your heart.

What you may feel:

Chest pain or pressure

Pain that spreads to the arm, neck, jaw or back

Nausea, indigestion or heartburn

Dizziness, lightheadedness or fatigue

Persistent cough or palpitations

Shortness of breath

A heart attack, also known as myocardial infarction, occurs when there is a sudden blockage in one of the coronary arteries, which supply oxygen-rich blood to the heart muscle.

What you may feel:

Chest pain or discomfort

Pain in the arm, neck, jaw, back, or stomach

Nausea or vomiting

Indigestion or cold sweats

Lightheadedness or sudden dizziness

Unexplained anxiety or fatigue

A feeling of fullness or squeezing in the chest

“As our loved ones age, heart health changes quietly and gradually. Shortness of breath, new fatigue, swelling in the legs, pain with walking or subtle changes in memory can all be signs the heart is under strain. Paying attention early – and trusting your instincts – can make the difference between managing a condition and reacting to a crisis,” says CIS interventional cardiologist Dr. Garland Green.

CIS has three locations in the capital region, including Baton Rouge, Prairieville and Zachary. Its physicians are specialists in diagnosing and treating all forms of cardiovascular disease. Visit cardio.com to schedule an appointment.