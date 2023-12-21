Thomas Tip of the Week: Enhance your home with architectural elegance, sponsored by Thomas Building Co.

When it comes to luxury homes, adding custom arches can elevate the design to a whole new level. Here are some specific areas where you could incorporate custom arches in a luxury home:

• Grand entryway: Whether it’s a large or small doorway, an arch will add a touch of elegance and sophistication.

• Living room: An arch can frame a fireplace or separate the living and dining areas, adding a sense of grandeur.

• Dining room: An arch here adds a touch of drama and creates an intimate atmosphere.

• Master bedroom: Use as the entrance to a walk-in closet or a dressing area, making it feel like a private sanctuary.

• Bathroom: A custom arch adds a spa-like feel to the space.

• Outdoors: Create a grand entrance to a garden or pool area. Arches add a touch of elegance and create a sense of flow between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Call Thomas Building Company today to add some architectural elegance to your home. 

