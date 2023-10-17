Medical marijuana options available to help you get the relief you need | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Transformative Health Center

There are several options for medical marijuana, with different strains being cultivated to help provide relief for different ailments and many forms available to consume it.

Why medical marijuana?

Medical marijuana can be used therapeutically for a variety of medical conditions including severe muscle spasms, PTSD, chronic intractable pain, spasticity, glaucoma, Parkinson’s disease, Crohn’s Disease, cancer, epilepsy/seizure disorder, certain types of autism spectrum disorder, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, and Cachexia or wasting syndrome. Several additional conditions may qualify for medical cannabis if the physician deems the condition debilitating to an individual patient.

Sativa vs. Indica

One of the remarkable aspects of marijuana is its diverse range of strains, each with its unique effects and properties. Sativa strains, for example, are known for providing an uplifting and energizing experience, making them suitable for daytime use to relieve debilitating conditions such as muscle spasms when maintaining focus and productivity is essential.

Often, sativa has lower doses of CBD and higher doses of THC. Various sativa strains may be used for different purposes. Please note that operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of any controlled substance, including medical marijuana, is illegal.

On the other hand, indica strains are more commonly associated with relaxation and tranquility, making them better suited for after work or before sleep.

Indica often has higher levels of CBD, but the THC content isn’t necessarily less. Indica strains may also help relieve debilitating nausea and pain and may also reduce the symptoms of stress and anxiety triggered by debilitating chronic pain. Like sativa, there are also various indica strains.

Hybrids

Each year, cannabis growers produce new and unique strains from different combinations of parent plants. These hybrids are often grown to target specific effects. They can range from reducing anxiety and stress caused by debilitating medical conditions to easing symptoms of chemotherapy or radiation.

Getting a recommendation

In the state of Louisiana, there are two licensed medical-marijuana manufacturers – the LSU Agricultural Center and the Southern University Agricultural Center. Each of them contracts with a third-party to handle the growing, processing, testing and transportation of the product. Each batch is tested for purity and to ensure it complies with the THC-content levels prescribed by the Louisiana Legislature.

Once the product is accepted, it may be transported to one of the licensed pharmacies/dispensaries in the state for distribution to a consumer. Dispensaries may provide medical marijuana in an approved dosage form to any patient with a valid recommendation from a board-certified Louisiana physician.

The Louisiana Legislature has approved several forms of medical marijuana. The forms available include cannabis tinctures, which is the concentrated extract applied under the tongue via dropper, a distillate syringe for oral administration and a topical cream that can be applied to the skin. Gelatin-based chewables, which are an edible form of cannabis medication, and metered-dose inhalers, delivering a certain amount of medicine through your mouth and into your lungs, are also available.

If you feel like you could benefit from medical marijuana, it’s important to make an appointment with a medical marijuana doctor. Transformative Health Center is a Baton Rouge clinic that specializes in medical marijuana evaluations and recommendations. The center is staffed by friendly and non-judgmental medical professionals who want to help. Transformative Health Center offers same-day appointments and same-day approvals, with virtual, online and telehealth appointments to accommodate busy schedules. More information is available online or by phone at 225.888.4041.