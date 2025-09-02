Two women behind Bust Breast Cancer share their stories of community, hope and impact | By Amy Cimo -

When breast cancer survivor Rose Marie Fife first stepped onto the BUST Breast Cancer runway in 2018, she was terrified. At 63, she had never imagined herself modeling a custom-designed bra before hundreds of people. But as she walked, fear gave way to joy.

She felt celebrated, empowered and surrounded by a sisterhood she would carry with her long after the spotlight faded. “I’ll never forget how special I felt,” Fife says. “The love in that room, and the joy—it brought tears to my eyes.”

For Ruthie Golden, the connection to BUST Breast Cancer is deeply personal in a different way. Her sister passed away from breast cancer at just 39, leaving behind three young daughters. Before she died, she wrote each girl a long letter filled with life advice, encouragement and love. All grown women now, these letters are filled with words they still read and share today. “Being involved in this event is the least I can do,” Golden says. “I didn’t go through what my sister did, but I can help make sure other women get the care they need.”

Both women have been instrumental in growing BUST Breast Cancer, a bra art fashion show benefitting the Foundation for Woman’s, an extension of Woman’s Hospital. The event pairs breast cancer survivors with local artists to design bras inspired by each woman’s story. The models then take the stage—not just to raise money, but to celebrate life, survivorship and community.

Fife, who has been part of the event team since 2014, explains that the event is far more than just a fashion show. “It’s a strut-your-stuff celebration of survival.”

Golden was tapped to join the leadership team in 2017. Being drawn to the event’s energy and mission, she agreed immediately. She recalls the moment she realized its impact: hearing that a fellow model had learned of her diagnosis during a screening on one of the mobile mammography coaches funded by BUST. “That was a lightbulb moment,” she says. “That’s why we do this.”

Since its beginnings as a small third-party fundraiser in 2012, BUST Breast Cancer has raised more than $3.4 million. Proceeds fund mobile mammography coaches, patient navigation services and financial assistance for women undergoing treatment. In 2015, the event helped purchase a second mobile unit; recently, a third was added, expanding access to rural and underserved communities.

Beyond its fundraising success, the event has built a powerful network of support. Breast cancer survivors of all ages, shapes and sizes take the stage, cheered on by friends, family and fellow survivors. By the end of the night, the runway overflows with women who have walked that journey—a striking reminder that one in eight women will face a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime.

“We’re a sisterhood,” Fife says. “You don’t have to go through this alone.”

Golden says that sense of community is transformative. She’s seen women come out of their shells, rediscover confidence and even find new love. “It’s a celebration of life in every way,” she says.

From just a few hundred spectators in its early days to now more than 1,100 attendees annually, BUST Breast Cancer has grown into one of Baton Rouge’s most anticipated events. But for Fife and Golden, the mission remains unchanged: raise awareness, raise funds and raise each other up.

“When you’re doing what you love and believe in what you’re doing,” Golden says, “the rest falls into place.”

And for every survivor who steps onto the runway year after year, one truth shines above all: no one walks it alone.

This year’s BUST Breast Cancer event will take place on September 25 at the Crowne Plaza. For tickets and more information, visit womans.org/foundation/events/bust.