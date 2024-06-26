Nominate a friend for Business Report’s forty under 40 issue | By Business Report Staff -

Business Report has begun accepting nominations for its annual Forty Under 40 awards program.

Each year, inRegister‘s sister publication spotlights and honors rising entrepreneurs, creators, executives and other promising young professionals in our community who have achieved success and excelled in their field before the age of 40.

Business Report is looking for people who have demonstrated leadership, initiative and dedication in pursuing their careers and community service, and who are likely to continue to do so. Those recognized include executives, entrepreneurs, politicians, government leaders, nonprofit managers and other professionals.

To be eligible, nominees must be under the age of 40 as of Nov. 1, 2024. This year’s Forty Under 40 honorees will be featured in the November issue of Business Report. The names of honorees will remain confidential until then. They will also be recognized at a special event later that month.

All nominations must be made online no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, July 5. Submissions by any other means will not be considered, and no exceptions to the deadline will be made.

See a list of past honorees and get answers to questions you may have. Submit your nominations here.

