Krista Raney tapped to lead the LSU Foundation

The LSU Foundation board of directors has named Krista Raney president and CEO of the organization effective July 1, 2026, succeeding Robert M. Stuart Jr., who has served in the role since Jan. 1, 2020.

“Great teams are built on talent, preparation and opportunity, and donors’ gifts are direct investments in great teams,” says LSU interim President Matt Lee. “Krista Raney has a proven record of achieving historic fundraising outcomes for LSU. I have worked in partnership with her over the past 15 years to secure philanthropic funding for visionary ideas at LSU. I look forward to continued momentum with the LSU Foundation under Krista’s leadership.”

Over the course of the next year, the LSU Foundation board, Stuart and Raney will work closely together to ensure a seamless leadership transition for the foundation and continuity for LSU Real Estate & Facilities Foundation projects. Beginning July 1, 2026, Stuart will continue his role as president and CEO of LSU REFF in a part-time capacity.

At the time Stuart was named president and CEO of the LSU Foundation, he was immediate past chairperson of the LSU Foundation board of directors, was chairperson of LSU REFF, and served as the first chairperson of the LSU Foundation National Board. During his tenure as president and CEO, the LSU Foundation surpassed the $1.5 billion Fierce for the Future Campaign goal three years early (in 2022), secured multiple historic gifts in support of academics, and met the fundraising goal for the Our Lady of the Lake Health Interdisciplinary Science Building, currently under construction.

Raney currently serves as executive vice president of development for the LSU Foundation. Prior to that, she served as senior vice president for development and as leader of a cohort of fundraising professionals on campus. Raney joined the LSU Foundation in July 2010 and is credited for securing several of the university’s largest gifts during her 15-year tenure. Earlier this month, the LSU Foundation eclipsed a record for cash given to it in a fiscal year, topping the record achieved in fiscal year 2022 with three weeks remaining in fiscal year 2025.

“Over the past 15 years, Krista has been a highly effective, dedicated fundraiser and advocate for LSU,” says Beau Fournet, chair of the LSU Foundation board. “As her role has grown, she has provided exemplary leadership of our academic fundraising team, elevating our efforts in every regard and developing a high-performance culture focused on delivering results for LSU. She is the ideal choice to lead the next impactful chapter of the LSU Foundation.”

Raney will be the first woman to serve as president and CEO of the LSU Foundation.

“Twenty years ago, a scholarship made it possible for me to attend LSU,” Raney says. “I remain deeply grateful for that support, which had a transformative impact on my life. It is my honor to carry that impact forward in concert with LSU’s most supportive donors and friends and our stellar team at the LSU Foundation.”

Stuart shared his intention to retire next summer—aligning with his 70th birthday—in November and recommended Raney as his successor. The board engaged in an exploratory process over six months to assess the future leadership needs of the foundation, researched similar positions at peer institutions, developed a job description for the role, and collaboratively vetted Raney. The board voted May 9 to approve Raney as incoming president and CEO.

This story was originally published by Daily Report on June 16.