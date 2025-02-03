New technology offers life-size, walkable blueprints | By Bre Pizzolato -

Just four days after seeing a TikTok video showing a virtual walk-through on a massive LED screen embedded in the floor, friends Chandler Accardo and Hunter Dexheimer boarded a flight to Dallas, Texas. Their destination was the headquarters of 1to1 Plans, the company behind the cutting-edge, walkable LED screen technology.

The pair returned home with a vision inspired by the first-of-its-kind technology. And less than a year later, that vision became a reality as they transformed their friendship into a business partnership, launching 1to1 Plans Louisiana.

“As soon as we walked onto the floor in Dallas, we knew this was something that Baton Rouge needed,” says Accardo.

The patent-pending technology allows homebuilders and their clients to walk through blueprints and plans on a life-size screen before construction begins or at any stage of the process. Furnishings like beds, tables, chairs and more are rolled around the screen to help the client to visualize and feel the space. “You took the time to customize the floorplan; we take the time to make sure it works,” Accardo explains.

The 30-foot-by-30-foot computer screen is accompanied by a projector screen, offering both 2D and 3D walk-through experiences. “We hope to become a normal part of the construction and custom building process,” Accardo says. “Just like a car, we believe you should try it before you buy it.”

The technology is a new tool for builders, contractors and people looking to build a new home or renovate their existing one. A full-scale walk-through can provide clarity and confidence in a decision before breaking any ground. “Our driving principle is to help both owners and developers spot problem areas in their floorplans prior to any groundwork, saving everyone involved time and money by eliminating future change orders,” he says.

