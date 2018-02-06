Trends: Kitchens are back in black
Noir is new again in kitchen design, where the darkest of shades is making a big impact on everything from appliances to fixtures. Inspired by the richness of onyx and ebony, manufacturers are making it cool to come over to the dark side and stray from simple stainless for the first time in years.
Bertazzoni 36-inch range
Stanton’s Appliance
GE Café counter-depth French-door refrigerator
Appliance Distributors of Louisiana
Dacor Modernist 48-inch dual-fuel range
Appliance Distributors of Louisiana
Grohe Concetto Semi-Pro faucet
The Plumbing Warehouse
Miele coffee system
Acadian House Kitchen and Bath
LG Smart InstaView black stainless steel refrigerator
Gorman Brothers
