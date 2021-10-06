Great estates: Luxury homes at the top of the local real estate market

619 Adelia Lane

Within the Walls: Under the oak trees off Goodwood Avenue sits this modern, custom home. Boasting five bedrooms, the residence also features a large bonus room with built-in-bunk beds for a surplus of sleeping space. Upstairs, the master suite includes a separate sitting room, a dual-vanity bathroom equipped with Séura TV mirrors, and a walk-in closet.

Lay of the Land: Located in a spacious corner of the neighborhood, this residence overlooks a substantial yard right off the main living area. NanaWall bifold doors seamlessly blend the outdoor living area, including a heated pool, with the rest of the home.

Contact: Re/Max Professional, 615-7755

By the Numbers:

5 bedrooms

5 bathrooms

1 half bath

5,916 square feet

19006 South Augusta Drive

Within the Walls: This recently renovated Country Club of Louisiana home features a brand-new kitchen and master bath, along with a reworked open floor plan. Whitewashed beams and brick walls complement new quartzite countertops in the kitchen. Bathroom updates include designer wallpaper, a shower remodel and high-tech smart toilets.

Lay of the Land: Newly replaced windows showcase the property’s prime golf course location overlooking three holes. Steps outside of the main living area, the walled courtyard is accompanied by lush landscaping, a swimming pool and an outdoor kitchen.

Contact: Ruthie Golden, 291-2121

By the Numbers:

5 bedrooms

4 bathrooms

2 half baths

7,462 square feet

18722 Lake Harbour Avenue

Within the Walls: This waterfront property in the Twenty White Oak Landing subdivision brings a healthy dose of traditional style. Vaulted ceilings, crown molding and built-in bookcases are a few of the residence’s charming architectural details. With a formal dining room and chef’s kitchen, this home is well-equipped for entertaining.

Lay of the Land: Sitting on around 3.5 acres, this private estate has vast lake views. Other outdoor amenities include a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen and guest house.

Contact: Quita Cutrer, 752-3100

By the Numbers:

4 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

3 half bathrooms

7,479 square feet

320 Highland Crossing Street

Within the Walls: Built in 1984, this home combines retro charm with modern luxury. A renovated kitchen is complete with Crema Marfil marble flooring, Sub-Zero appliances and new cabinets. Other features of this property include a master suite sauna, a large recreation room and a wine room.

Lay of the Land: A large circle drive paves the way to this private, 5-acre property off Highland Road. In the backyard, a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen and private pond add to the ambiance.

Contact: Quita Cutrer, 752-3100

By the Numbers:

5 bedrooms

4 bathrooms

1 half bath

8,453 square feet

7811 Richards Drive

Within the Walls: Designed by architect Al Jones, this unique property brings Italian influence to Baton Rouge. The Mediterranean-style home features a marble foyer, arched entryways and airy living spaces. Upstairs, the master suite includes his-and-hers bathrooms and spacious closets.

Lay of the Land: Tucked away in Jefferson Place, the residence is surrounded by nearly an acre of sloping grounds. Behind stucco privacy walls, vibrant landscaping surrounds the courtyard, pool and fountains. The only home in the neighborhood with a private entrance and exit, this property offers an easy escape.

Contact: Gloria Carter, 229-5589

By the Numbers:

4 bedrooms

4 bathrooms

1 half bath

6,806 square feet