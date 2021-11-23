To dine for: Dining room chairs for refreshing and revamping

A few years ago, tragedy unexpectedly struck at my family’s Thanksgiving. Mere moments after the conclusion of the blessing, my uncle took his seat with the rest of the family. However, instead of making contact with the cushion, the floor broke his fall. Apparently the rungs of the antique chairs had been loosening for years, culminating in what was surely a scarring moment for my dear relative. Thus, it is my recommendation that chairs be updated every so often, to avoid moments like these, of course, but also to give the dining room a welcome refresh. Read on for a few eye-catching options from local interior designers.