These built-in bunk beds are as chic as they are fun | By Sally Grace Cagle

Built-in bunk beds are for kids and adults alike. Over the past few years, we’ve featured them in everything from a pink bedroom to a hunting camp. And since the design feature is fun for everyone, we rounded up three of our favorites featured in inRegister.

In the July 2023 issue, we featured the home of local influencer Brittney Fusilier. One of the favorite rooms in the house (according to Fusilier and her three daughters) is pictured here. See the full home by architect Hollingsworth Design, builder Russell Alleman of Manchac Homes and interior designer Jeff Taaffe Designs here.

Home builder Brandon Craft saw through this home project from our 2016 issue, with guidance from on overall concept by architect Michael Hogstrom of Onsite Design. “This room gets lots of natural light, and it’s so bright and comfortable,” says Craft. Design pro Caroline Flettrich brings color into the room with pillows from Pottery Barn and World Market.

Allyson Hicks, owner of Allyson Hicks Design Consulting, and local architect Mark Matthews came together to create this private hunting lodge outside of city limits. The bunkroom features four built-in bed spaces, built-in storage space with gunmetal hardware and ruched denim bedding. Read the full story here.