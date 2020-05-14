Sweet dreams: Sleeping in luxury with Custom Linens

When it comes time to choose the right linens for your bedroom, there are many factors to consider: comfort, price, style and coziness, amongst others. And after spending way too much time under the covers watching Netflix working, here’s no better time than now to refresh the space that you have grown a little too familiar with.

According to Lazette Phillips with Custom Linens, it’s never been easier to achieve the bedroom look you want by simply swapping out your sheets and dressing up your old duvet. From seasonal bedding covered in color and style to monogrammed throws perfect for making a timeless statement, there are quality linens for every lifestyle.

For the inside scoop on all things linens, Phillips is sharing two important tips so we can all sleep a little easier at night:

Do your research now rather than later.

According to Phillips, it’s important to be knowledgeable about your purchases, especially when it comes to the care of fine linens. “Think about sheets for example–you want them to be just right, don’t you?” asks Phillips. “Remember to do your research and ask yourself these two questions next time you choose your linens: Do you prefer high or low thread count? For fabric, do you like the feel of cotton, linen or a wood fiber providing a silk hand?”

Don’t be afraid to test your style when revamping your space.

“Our bedroom becomes our sanctuary for relaxing and unwinding,” explains Phillips. “So it’s important to honor your personal style while also trying something new, so you can get the most out of your space and leave your mark. If your room is mostly neutral-toned, try throwing in a pop of color on the bed. Also, a big trend I’m seeing right now is layering bold patterns against contrasting colors or prints for a more eclectic look.”

