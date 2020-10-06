Step inside ‘The Most Beautiful Rooms in the World’

Did your vacation plans vanish this year? Were your reservations for that cute country Airbnb rudely canceled? Never fear, the editors of Architectural Digest are here to satisfy your wanderlust with a tome dedicated to remarkable homes in some of the most stunning settings from Barcelona to Beijing.

Imagine waking up in a futuristic ski resort-style residence in the French Alps, prepping lunch in a nature-conscious kitchen in Baja California, or sipping cocktails in a prince’s texture-rich palace in Saudi Arabia. These spaces and more than 200 others are all counted among The Most Beautiful Rooms in the World, giving readers an aesthetic escape without ever leaving home.

With 10 international editions produced each month and a century-long reputation for allowing access into picture-perfect private abodes, Architectural Digest was in the unique position to produce this curated collection. The editors of each edition sought to share the essence of what defines design in their own countries and regions right now. In many cases, the revelations are unexpected; sleek modern dwellings are as much a part of the style scene in New Delhi as antiques-filled spaces are in Taipei.

In the chapter devoted to rooms in the United States, Baton Rougeans might feel a touch of pride to see that the very first image in the book is that of a New York townhouse designed in part by Capital City native Thad Hayes. The home of fashion designer Marc Jacobs, this urban space shocks visitors—in person or in print—who might have been expecting something avant-garde to match Jacobs’ clothing, offering instead a studied emphasis on Old World glamour. That’s just the sort of insider view of intimate spaces at the heart of this book’s grand tour.

“They burst with color, with art, with maximalist fun, and with ethereal restraint,” writes Condé Nast global advisor and Vogue editor Anna Wintour in the book’s foreword. “They bring a sense of intimacy and the familiar, even as they transport us to new places.”