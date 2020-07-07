Spotted: A linen throw for summer

Linen for summer? Groundbreaking.

We know we aren’t reinventing the wheel by suggesting a little linen for the warmer months. However, that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth saying. This light and neutral throw from LD Linens & Décor caught our eye as we were looking for a few accessories to refresh the spaces we have become all too familiar with over the last few months. We’re looking forward to tossing this blanket over a chair in a living room or at the end of a master bed.

The throw is available in blue-grey, dark grey, cream and natural for $150 at LD Linens & Décor. Click here to view and purchase online.