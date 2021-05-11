Spotted: Giraffe shallow bowl from Texture

Love it or leave it, animal print is a timeless trend we can’t seem to shake. But hey, we aren’t mad at it! With popular prints like cheetah, leopard and snakeskin popping up on runways and in home designs, we’re looking for something a little less obvious to stand out from the pack. A subtle nod to one of Africa’s gentle giants, this gold-tone giraffe bowl found at Texture is the sparkle we need to boost any bare table.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texturebr (@texture_br)

The glass piece can glam up any meal and brighten any table. Whatever you choose, you can’t go wrong paying homage to an everlasting trend.