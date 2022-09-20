Spotted: Gilded coupe glasses from HighlandSide
The upcoming holiday season means plenty of occasions to entertain, which is why we’re looking to these jewel-toned translucent coupe glasses from HighlandSide to give a gilded edge to a variety of décor schemes, from sleek and chic to whimsical and wonderful.
View this post on Instagram
For availability on remaining glasses in green, dark pink, light pink, coral, purple and teal, visit shophighlandside.com or follow the store on Instagram @highlandside.