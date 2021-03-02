Spotted: Fish platters at Custom Linens

Who would’ve thought a school of fish would be the unexpected flair needed to up our serving game? While neutrals are the fan-favorite as far as serving dishes go, we’re opting for vibrant splashes of color with these painted fish platters found at Custom Linens. As the oppressing bite of winter is (fingers crossed) behind us, we’re welcoming the refreshing breezes of spring by frying up batches of seafood served on the most apt of platters.

No reason to go fishing for compliments with these platters—they speak for themselves.