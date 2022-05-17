Spotted: Embroidered linen guest towels from Custom Linens

The average old hand towel may be well and good for everyday use, but when it comes to welcoming guests into our home, we at inRegister are all about going the extra mile to ensure that their stay isn’t just convenient—it’s stylish. That’s why we’ve had our eyes on these embroidered linen guest towels from Custom Linens, lending the soft spring vibes we wish we could channel as temperatures continue to rise.

Hop on over to snag these before your relatives start inspecting the thread count on your run-of-the-mill bathroom essentials. For more information, follow Custom Linens @customlinensbr.