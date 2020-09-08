Spotted: Brie bakers from The Keeping Room

The best type of gift is the kind you also want to buy for yourself. Need a hostess gift? Wedding gift? Happy-Tuesday-to-me gift? This week’s spotted item are these brie bakers from The Keeping Room. Get one for you and one for a friend. It’s only fair.

But really, is there anything better than melted brie? Add it to your next charcuterie board and get ready to slip into a glorious cheese-induced food coma. Or get crafty with your brie baker and make a fun s’mores dip for dessert. The options are endless. Get the mini size for $20.95 or the regular size for $35.95. We’re hungry just thinking about it.