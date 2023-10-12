Photo courtesy Fireside Antiques.

Spotted: Antique French white marble portico clock

|
By
-

Get transported back in time with this 19th-century French empire portico clock from Fireside Antiques. Crafted from white marble in circa 1830, the unique piece features floral details and is in working condition. The timelessness and sophistication of the gilt-bronze clock makes it mix well with nearly any interiors, especially since a layered and collected look is in.

Scroll through Fireside Antiques’ Instagram post below to get a closer look at the details.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fireside Antiques (@firesideantiques)

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Line Up: Geometric finds for...

This fall, we're channelling Beetlejuice with interior design finds defined by

French Connection: An online antiques...

Many would consider Maegan Durand a Francophile.    As the creator of Maetiques, an online

Farrow & Ball joins forces...

British house paint and wallpaper manufacturer Farrow & Ball recently released a collection with

Faces of the Southern past...

Sunlight streams through a glass roof into the courtyard of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s

Soft lines and intentional details...

In the Long Farm Village neighborhood, this new build is defined by its

TRENDING STORIES