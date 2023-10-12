Spotted: Antique French white marble portico clock | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Get transported back in time with this 19th-century French empire portico clock from Fireside Antiques. Crafted from white marble in circa 1830, the unique piece features floral details and is in working condition. The timelessness and sophistication of the gilt-bronze clock makes it mix well with nearly any interiors, especially since a layered and collected look is in.

Scroll through Fireside Antiques’ Instagram post below to get a closer look at the details.