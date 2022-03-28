Room tour: Sweet dreams only in this pretty bedroom suite

Girly and glam—but all grown up—is the mood of this bedroom, which was featured in the 2021 Ivy House Designer Showhome. The pretty-in-pale-pink room was part of a suite decorated by Lisa Girouard, lead designer on this project, and her colleagues at The Design Studio of Louisiana, including owner Becky Walker and assistant designers Jessica Virgets and Anne Claire Trainor.

“When we first looked at the layout, we chose this room because we wanted to take this opportunity to create three unique spaces–the bedroom, the seating area and the ensuite bathroom–that were cohesively curated and thoughtfully designed,” says Girouard.

The literal and figurative centerpiece of this space is the flower-inspired pink glass light fixture by Visual Comfort. When the Design Studio team spotted it at High Point Market, they knew immediately it would be perfect for the room. “Our color palette and fabrics for all three spaces were designed around this piece, along with a custom-embroidered fabric from a textile company based in London,” says Girouard.

Applied to throw pillows by Kathy Rath, the unique fabric adds a pop of pattern atop a curvaceous custom boucle-upholstered bed. Over the bed hangs a painting by Demond Matsuo from Ann Connelly Fine Art, and the space also features artworks by Amanda Stone Talley and Jessica McHugh.

The art continues in the bathroom, where a pink grasscloth-covered wall is filled with colorful pieces sourced from Ann Connelly Fine Art. As in the rest of the home, the architectural design and details are by Jewel Centanni of Ivy Residential Concepts. Calacatta Caldia countertops from Triton Stone Group are complemented by Calacatta tile from Floor & Decor and warmed by a rug from Nashville Rug Company. The plumbing fixtures are from Ferguson, and the round window is from Moulding & Millwork Supply.

Click on the photos in the gallery below for a closer look at this sweet bedroom suite: