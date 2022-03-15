Room tour: This luxe lounge makes the most of a spare bedroom

If you have more bedrooms than family members, you might be faced with the question of what exactly to do with the luxury of that extra space. Should it be a workout room, a guest suite, a larger-than-life closet, or even a gift-wrapping room à la Candy Spelling?

In their contribution to the 2021 Ivy House Designer Showhome, the design team at McMillin Interiors makes a strong case for converting an extra bedroom to a sleek hangout spot. The upstairs lounge put together by Meghann Landry, Dan Bergeron and Paul Nguyen might have an unconventional purpose, but its aesthetic motivation is rooted in tradition.

“The inspiration was a gentleman’s lounge with a nod to Ralph Lauren,” says Bergeron. “We wanted a traditional design that still felt fresh.”

The project was truly a top-to-bottom affair, with the team adding layers of color and texture including a paisley-wallpapered ceiling with grosgrain trim and deep blue walls. A gallery wall features both modern art and traditional prints. The room’s bar cabinet, featuring handpainted and gold-leafed doors, is a spirited starting point for an evening gathering with friends, who can stretch out on a custom chaise by Taylor King or perch on a bench upholstered in fabric by Ralph Lauren.

“Our goal was to create a moody space, and the best way we could have achieved this was with a dark wall color that envelops you as soon as you walk in, creating a perfect backdrop for the other elements in the room,” Landry says.

Click on the photos in the gallery below for a closer look at this room: