Room tour: Collected pieces have new life in this space fit for family

When Joel Fazende of Dixon Smith interiors began designing a new house for a longtime client, his goal was to make sure the space still felt like home. Instead of buying all new pieces, he revamped items they had previously collected to bring them a new life.

“It was really neat, because this brand-new house still felt like them,” he says. “It felt warm and homey.”

Tap through the graphic below to learn more about this refreshed living room and the steps Fazende took to balance antique and airy.