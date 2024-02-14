Room tour: An elegant dining room comes alive with wallpaper | By Ryn Lakvold -

Color changes the whole vibe of a room. And serene colors like blues and greens are the perfect way to create a space that is equal parts relaxing and intriguing.

In this dining room, designer Hilary Smith Kennedy with Dixon Smith Interiors created a wow factor by washing the room entirely in a green-toned wallpaper mural rather than just a coat of paint. Paired with the space’s abundance of natural light, the scene comes alive.

“The inspiration for the room really came from the wallpaper. It is a mural wallpaper with an organic, rich tone to the colors,” said Kennedy. “It’s definitely my favorite element and the main theme of the room.”

Jennifer and Alan Maltbie’s Old Goodwood home (featured in our February issue) has a predominantly neutral design with understated pops of color here and there. But the dining room is a different story. “I wanted the dining room to feel like you were walking into a totally different space from the rest of the house,” says Kennedy.

Scroll over the image below to get more details on the space, and find more photos below for a closer look.

