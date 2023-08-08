Room tour: A craft space that inspires creativity | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Inspiration can come from anywhere, but this craft room by Dixon Smith Interiors proves bold colors and pattern play make for the perfect space to get creative juices flowing.

When Dixon Smith designer Hilary Smith Kennedy began working with Kristina and John Miremont on their home, she knew it would be an exciting project. “It’s always fun to have a client who appreciates color, because it allows you to be more creative and have fun with certain spaces,” Kennedy says.

“This is strictly Kristina’s room, and we coined it the ‘craft room’ because she does more than just paint,” she says, “I wanted her to feel inspired by the space, and she’s a color-driven individual who appreciates patterns.”

Kennedy and Miremont’s goal for this space was for it to have a fun energy, and we definitely think they achieved that.

Scroll over the image below to get more details on the space, and find more photos below for a closer look.