Room Tour: A playful color palette creates an unexpectedly sophisticated keeping room

Some see color and instantly think it can’t create a cohesive and sophisticated space, but interior designer Rachel Cannon of Rachel Cannon Limited Interiors, has proven this wrong time and time again. In this keeping room, inspired by the playful personality and artwork of her client, she does it once more.

“This was part of a much larger project where our client wanted to integrate some of her antiques into a much more youthful and vibrant aesthetic,” Cannon says. “We turned to her beautiful collection of artwork as a starting point for the color palette and joyful vibes.”

In this home and with this art collection, the works were a clear place to start. “It feels so much like her personality, which is funny, irreverent and clever,” she says. But the thing Cannon loves the most about the space is the mix of colors, which all pull from the Ashley Longshore painting of Audrey Hepburn hanging over the fireplace.

“While we wanted to include color in the furnishings, we really wanted the artwork to be the focal point,” she says. “The colors are soft and don’t overpower the space at all.”

The funky light fixture was placed to bring a modern flair to the room, given that the furnishings are soft and lean toward a more traditional aesthetic.

“Ultimately, we want to curate spaces that feel good to our clients. I can actually hear my client’s laugh,” Cannon says. “That means we’ve done a great job of harnessing their energy and quirks!”