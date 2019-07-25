Porches perfect for enjoying the cold front

A cold front? In July? We’re not complaining! After weeks of miserable heat, the spring-like weather has us breathing a sigh of relief. This break from oppressive temperatures has us inspired, so we rounded up some of our favorite porches that we wish we could be lounging on this weekend. Click the photos below for a closer look:
- Crisp white furniture fills the porch of The James Grace House. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- This upstairs porch of a home on the LSU lakes was featured in our July 2018 issue. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- Rigsby and Sarah Frederick's upstairs balcony, featured in our July 2015 issue, overlooks a lush backyard landscape. Photo by Mark Bienvenu.
- Cheryl McCormick and Derrell Cohoon's Spanish Town home, which was featured in our August 2015 issue, boasts a porch with New Orleans flair. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- Featured in our May 2013 issue, Darryl Rogers and Gary McDaniel's screened-in porch features terrazzo floors indicative of A. Hays Town's early style. Photo by Chad Chenier.
- The front of the Mistrettas' house, featured in our November 2013 issue, features a classic front porch adorned with ceiling fans for comfort. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
How is your family enjoying the cold front? Let us know in the comments below, or on Instagram and Facebook.
