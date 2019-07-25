Porches perfect for enjoying the cold front

RILEY BIENVENU
| HOMES
The James Grace House, featured in our May 2018 issue, is home to a quintessentially Southern wrap-around porch. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.

A cold front? In July? We’re not complaining! After weeks of miserable heat, the spring-like weather has us breathing a sigh of relief. This break from oppressive temperatures has us inspired, so we rounded up some of our favorite porches that we wish we could be lounging on this weekend. Click the photos below for a closer look:

