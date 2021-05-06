Take a peek inside these Baton Rouge playrooms full of whimsy and wonder

The world may look bigger through a child’s eyes, but when it comes in the form of a life-size playhouse, it’s just the right proportions. At inRegister, we love bringing our readers the latest interior design tips and trends, but we think kids deserve some #roominspo just the same, so we rounded up our favorite magical playrooms from over the years to spark a little childhood imagination and design inspiration.

For the Maranto family, repurposing a wooden kitchen island into an art station was the perfect way to upcycle a well-loved piece into something new and creative for their sons’ playroom. With a craft paper roll holder supplying endless sheets of paper and a white-walled room acting as a blank canvas, imaginations are free to run as wild as the little boys who live there.

We only wish we’d find a “Drink Me” potion at the foot of this playhouse’s tiny front door, so we could step inside. Built into the wall, this playhouse features two levels and even has a secret passageway into another room. From the faux shutters to the cedar shake roof to the bold blues, every detail is an invitation inside. Now we adults just have to find a shrinking elixir.

Upon first glance, you might’ve mistook the Fontenots’ life-size playhouse for a small guesthouse. But make no mistake, this whimsical children’s playhouse built by Ashley Fontenot’s father, Johnny Fife, comes with all the bells and whistles that mimic the family’s main house. With a kitchen, dress-up area and petite porch, this two-story home is seriously worth considering moving into.