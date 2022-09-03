Mirror, Mirror: Unique picks for enhancing your reflection

It may have been the Evil Queen that uttered the famous “mirror, mirror on the wall” line, but we don’t think there’s anything wicked about a little vanity. Putting your best face forward is an absolute must, and there’s no better way than to do it in style—and we don’t just mean with your outfit. We rounded up some of our favorite mirrors from local stores that go beyond the ordinary. From a gilded peacock to hand-painted flowers, there’s something for everyone.