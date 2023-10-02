Line Up: Geometric finds for refreshing the home | By Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois -

“Shake. Shake. Shake, Señora.” Don’t recognize these lyrics? Watch Halloween classic Beetlejuice one more time. Harry Belafonte’s 1961 hit “Jump in the Line” is the celebratory end to the comedic spooky film. And while we love Winona Ryder’s airborne dance above the banister, our takeaway from the movie is a love of lines. There’s the ridiculously modern redesign orchestrated by Catherine O’Hara’s character Delia. Then there’s the ghost with the most himself, Beetlejuice. His black and white getup has come to define creepy chicness since the film’s release in 1988. So, in the spirit of the season, we’re taking a deep dive into our love of lines with finds from stores across Baton Rouge. With a bright color palette, these picks will last long past “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.”