Window inspiration to help you look on the bright side

MASIE O'TOOLE
| HOMES
In this Willow Grove home, featured in our October 2021 issue, black walls were chosen by interior designer Kenneth Brown to balance out the abundance of light from the massive windows that close in the dining room space. Architecture by The Front Door Design Studio. Photo by Sara Essex Bradley.

Natural light just makes everything look better; colors read as more vibrant, plants thrive and beautiful views of the neighborhood bring the lush Louisiana greenery in. Here at inRegister, we love a good dose of morning light, so we’ve looked into issues past and collected a few of our favorite windows that were built to shine. Check out the gallery below for some bright ideas for your next remodel.