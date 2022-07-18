Window inspiration to help you look on the bright side

Natural light just makes everything look better; colors read as more vibrant, plants thrive and beautiful views of the neighborhood bring the lush Louisiana greenery in. Here at inRegister, we love a good dose of morning light, so we’ve looked into issues past and collected a few of our favorite windows that were built to shine. Check out the gallery below for some bright ideas for your next remodel.
- The entryway in this Webb Park home is meant to feel like a classic New Orleans carriage way, and the large, floor-to-ceiling window helps accomplish just that. Design by designer David Coco of Dixon Smith Interiors. Architecture by Rachel Dansky. Construction by Bertel Cook Jr. Construction. Photo by Chad Chenier.
- While the bold green paint might initially draw you into this laundry room designed for the 2021 Ivy House Designer Show Home, the art will make you stay. Designer Rachel Cannon incorporated a suspended Carlos Ramirez painting in front of the large, airy window, breaking up the pattern and softening the light. Architecture by Andy McDonald Design. Development and construction by Ivy Residential Concepts. Photo by Sara Essex Bradley.
- The bright blue cabinets are obviously the focus of this Mid City kitchen, but the simple stained glass window is the unsung hero. The yellow and red accents contrast the cabinets, adding even more interest to the small space. Design by Sara Brignac of Workshop 31 Twelve. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- This grand window in Ty Larkin's master bedroom in the 2021 Ivy House Designer Showhome does more than just bring light in—it acts as a bold statement piece for the rest of the room. Architecture by Andy McDonald Design. Development and construction by Ivy Residential Concepts. Photo by Sara Essex Bradley.
- The large window in this midcentury-inspired dining room instantly brightens the space, even with darker accents. Adding a mirror also reflects more light throughout the room and into the rest of the house, making the space look larger and brighter. Design by Kristina Petit. Construction by AP Dodson Home Builders. Photo by Laura Steffan.
- This Oak Hills living room brings the outdoors in with an almost completely glass back wall. High ceilings and light furniture complete the look, creating an airy living space with expansive views of the home's property. Architecture by Benjamin Bradford of Street Collective. Construction by Robert Scheffy of Scheffy Construction. Interior design by Laura Cedor of Laura Cedor Interiors. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.