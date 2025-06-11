Gourmet Girls spills the tea on picking the perfect China | By Kamryn Tramonte -

Fine china doesn’t have as many rules as you would think. And it can even be fun. From the designs you choose to how you display your china, it turns out, there’s really no right or wrong.

We talked to Gourmet Girls owner, Katia Mangham, to get the scoop on how to pick the perfect pieces for your collection. Read on for her insight.

1. Reimagine a Collection

Starting a collection of anything can be daunting. But while there is still a place for the classical white plates with a gold rim and tiny flowers, that’s no longer the preference for most people. Rather, there has been a shift to fun, colorful and unique–with the goal being to express your own personality, rather than adhering to traditional rules.

“There are a million ways of mixing this stuff up,” Mangham explains. “It’s no longer the very serious table sets that our grandmas had.”

A perk of the more liberated sets is that you don’t have to buy everything at once, she adds.

2. Budget & Intention

With unique and precious hand-painted pieces, china tends to be priced higher than other dinnerware options. Stay within your budget by looking to get the most value for your money according to your intended use, Mangham suggests.

“Ask yourself: Am I going to entertain formally and set elegant tables? Or will I host smaller things with a couple or two and be more casual,” she advises.

Making a large investment to obtain a full set is not always necessary. Mangham recommends starting with essentials like dinner plates and adding items like salad plates, cups and bowls over time.

“It’s often more fun and more precious to you if it took a while to accumulate,” she says.

3. Function & Care

Mangham says if you’re going to make an investment in china, you should plan to put it to good use. While some are hand-painted with gold, others are available without this embellishment, making them dishwasher safe.

By embracing these functional options, Mangham notes that china can be more readily incorporated into everyday life, and that, in turn, has the power to transform how you view eating at home.

“I get pleasure out of setting my table every night, even if we’re eating on the kitchen island,” she says. “I get joy from making my table pretty. I think it’s something you can do for yourself.”

When she does use her china, Mangham says she will either throw it in the dishwasher or wash it by hand the next day. Regardless, she pleads for buyers not to let their collection build up dust in a cabinet until the holidays roll around each year.

