Fresh start: Three families find their way back home after the flood

This article was originally published in the May 2017 issue of inRegister.

The city is still in reconstruction mode since the flood of 2016 devastated more than 60,000 homes in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas. Everyone, it seems, has been affected in one way or another. We followed three families who lost their homes last August and have grappled with insurance claims, contractors, adjusters and more in the midst of picking out new paint colors and faucets. It was forced renovations beyond imagination, for all involved. Check out their stories below: