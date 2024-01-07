Five show-stopping home libraries we can’t stop thinking about | By Ryn Lakvold -

Whether you set a New Year’s resolution or not, many people aim to read more books. Some avid readers do not go anywhere without a novel, but we prefer the setting to be just right when we curl up with a good book.

We rounded up some of our favorite home libraries from the inRegister archives. Read on to see our selections, and click the image to see the rest of these homes.

Designer Jillian Freiberg of Jillian Frieberg Interiors transformed the upstairs living room in this home into a library with shelves painted in Benjamin Moore’s “Kitty Gray,” complete with a stained wood ladder.

Ben Babin and Lance Bennett’s home in downtown Baton Rouge features this stylish and sophisticated library and office space. With help from interiors expert Ty Larkins, this Spanish Town home highlights a mix of antique and modern décor and design.

Homebuilder Russell Alleman and designer Hillary Hooper teamed up to create this cozy home library. The dark walls contrast the light furniture to create a luxurious yet inviting feel. For a cohesive look on the shelves, the books are turned backwards to reveal yellowed pages rather than multi-colored spines.

The library at the LSU’s Kappa Kappa Gamma house is no joke. The large selection of cozy seating and open space curates a calm and clean space that makes this library the best place in the house for the girls to both hangout and study.

Another space from Ty Larkins, this library is bright and inviting. With floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and monochromatic books, this room is perfect for a little productivity.