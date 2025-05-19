Erin Mixson Interiors opens a new retail shop | By Ryn Lakvold -

Erin Mixson has made a name for herself in Baton Rouge through the home design work she has done across the Capital City and the larger south.

As her business continues to grow, she is starting a new chapter by opening a retail store. The brick and mortar location, which had its grand opening last week, is filled with home décor, antique pieces, fabric samples and more.

Learn more about the store in this Q&A with Erin Mixson.

Why did you decide to open a retail space?

Opening a larger showroom and retail space has been a vision we’ve been developing for quite some time. In our previous office, we had a small display of our offerings, but it never quite felt complete. So when the opportunity arose to move into a bigger space, we jumped at it.

Over the years, we’ve been collecting unique pieces that reflect our style and passion for design. We wanted a place to showcase these favorites in a setting that felt just as curated and beautiful as the homes we create for our clients. Sourcing one-of-a-kind finds is one of our specialties, and now we finally have the space to display them thoughtfully. Being able to touch, feel and see pieces in person is invaluable when making design decisions. We wanted to offer that experience, not only to our clients but to anyone looking to bring something special into their home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Mixson Interiors (@erinmixsoninteriors)

How do the selections in the store reflect your interior design style?

Our design style is rooted in creating thoughtfully layered interiors that blend timeless, traditional elements with carefully chosen contemporary pieces. That same aesthetic is reflected throughout the shop.

We aim to design spaces that are both elegant and livable, tailored to each client’s unique style. In the store, you’ll see that balance come to life through a curated mix of one-of-a-kind objects and practical, everyday pieces—like our favorite bathroom accessories. It’s a space that captures the spirit of our interiors: warm, functional and effortlessly refined.

What can customers expect to find in this shop?

We envisioned the store as a one-stop destination for all things home. When sourcing for our interior design clients, we often spend countless hours tracking down the perfect finishing touches—whether online or around town. Now, we’ve brought all of those elements together under one roof.

Customers can expect a thoughtfully curated mix of antique furniture and artwork, custom upholstery, bedding and bath linens, a blend of antique and new lighting and a beautiful selection of accessories, both old and new. Whether you’re looking for a unique statement piece or everyday essentials, our shop offers a blend of timeless finds and functional favorites that reflect the way we design: layered, elegant and lived-in.

Check out inRegister’s TikTok here for a look inside the store.