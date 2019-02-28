Designer tip: Rachel Cannon on shifting the focus of your living room

While a seemingly endless amount of time and effort is put into securing the perfect living room layout, the main function of this sacred space tends to be relaxing after a long day with a little television. The challenge, however, is to find a home for the TV without throwing off the feng shui of the space. To solve this problem, Rachel Cannon of Rachel Cannon Limited Interiors advises downplaying the large black box with other impactful décor elements.

When mounting your TV on the wall, it’s important to not let it be the focal point of the room, Cannon notes. While we all love watching TV, your flat screen isn’t the most eye catching contribution to a room. Comfort is also key when choosing an ideal spot. “Trade the over-the-fireplace television placement for a more subtle spot that will be more forgiving on your neck,” advises Cannon.

In the living room above, the striking shield-shaped mirror is the focal point rather than the television, and the clients don’t have to strain to watch their favorite shows. If you’re worried about visibility, Cannon advises mounting the TV on a telescopic arm so that everyone in the room can see the screen.

“Ergonomically speaking, the ideal height for TV placement is anywhere from 56 inches to 67 inches from the floor to the center of the screen,” says Cannon. Placement depends on the size of the screen, but don’t be afraid to experiment with different heights and locations.

