Paris Hilton’s Hollywood Hills home is a collection of contrasts

Paris Hilton, the American media personality, model and businesswoman, may be known in pop culture for various reality shows that sprung catchphrases like “that’s hot” and “sliving” (aka slaying and living your best life), but the heiress stems from dignified stock as the granddaughter of Conrad Hilton (that’s right, of Hilton Hotels and Resorts). You likely got a glimpse of her new home on her Netflix hit Cooking with Paris, but Hilton’s former $4.8 million mansion in Hollywood Hills definitely lives up to its owner’s sparkle and charm.

She called this three-story Spanish-style property home throughout the filming of her 2003-2007 show The Simple Life, but despite this contemporary detail, the house itself exhibits quite a bit of historical flair, having been built in 1926. This 3,064-square-foot space includes four bedrooms and four baths, a formal living and dining room, a game room with its own pool table, a spacious media room, guest quarters, office space and a den, plus an outdoor space with a courtyard, large outdoor kitchen and swimming pool.

Since the heiress’ Juicy Couture tracksuits haven’t made a comeback yet, emulating her style is better done in the form of interior design. We took a deep dive into Paris’ chic and sophisticated living room (pictured above) with The Design Studio owner Becky Walker. Read on for her observations and design tips, and scroll down for more images of Hilton’s home.

• “One of the deepest and most notable elements of the room is the wide-plank, restored dark wood floors contrasted with the bold, crisp white couches,” says Walker. “The dark wood floors are such a beautiful element on their own, I would imagine Paris would not want to hide them too much. Therefore, the white sofa would be the element that gives it the perfect balance.”

• “The clear juxtaposition of blending the authentic architecture with her eclectic style shows Paris’ appreciation and value of the original home,” Walker says. “Her curated collection of classic black crystal chandeliers, modern style sofas, console table and coffee table combined with more traditional sheer draperies over the windows clearly reflects her unique style.”

• “To try and emulate her style in your own home, take note of the color schemes and textures she has on her walls, floors and ceilings,” advises Walker. “White, black, brown and silver are her base colors. Try to incorporate these contrasting colors in furniture pieces and accessories. Her secondary accent colors are hues of blue and orange. Don’t be afraid to combine styles. Do as Paris does—make it your own and have fun with it!”