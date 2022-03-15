Peek inside a light and bright NYC penthouse that was once home to both Cher and Britney Spears

Around every corner, NoHo’s facades reflect its distinctive mix of classical and Renaissance styles. If you’ve ever had the pleasure to roam the cobblestone streets of this Manhattan neighborhood, you can understand its reputation as a favorite residential neighborhood for A-listers.

Previously home to two music industry heavyweights, Cher and Britney Spears, this apartment is now on the market for upwards of $6.9 million. Built in 1908 as a silk factory, the modern-day penthouse was home to Britney Spears during her Grammy-winning “Toxic” era for four years. By merging two units, Spears turned the space into a 3,785-square-foot abode with four bedrooms.

Before that, though, the tall ceilings, 400-square-foot outdoor terrace, and fully-functioning wood fireplace all belonged to Cher, the first owner after its 1980s renovation.

To learn more about the current style of this celeb-favorite apartment, we reached out to Workshop 31 Twelve’s Sarah Brignac for her take on some key design elements. Scroll over the photo below for all of Brignac’s insights and scroll down for a look at the rest of the apartment.