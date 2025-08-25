These butler’s pantries balance function and beauty | By Bre Pizzolato -

For those who love to host, a butler’s pantry is a must. No matter how carefully a host or hostess plans the flow of a party, guests naturally gravitate to the kitchen.

A well-made butler’s pantry keeps the kitchen counters clutter-free, making way for a thoughtfully curated spread with plenty of room for grazing and visiting. Whether the space is used for preparing and storing food out of sight or as a dedicated spot for guests to refresh their cocktail of choice, a butler’s pantry offers both function and charm to any home.

Keep reading to see butler’s pantries from our previous Interiors features that blend design and practicality for every hosting style.

When Ingle Eats co-founder and cooking enthusiast Joan Chastain decided to refresh her home, her daughter and interior designer Helene Dellocono led the design updates. Dellocono added arched openings to guide the Chastain’s frequent guests from the kitchen to the butler’s pantry. Tumbled natural stone flooring in a herringbone pattern adds interest, making this the perfect space for crafting a cocktail.

See the complete kitchen renovation in this feature.

The butler’s pantry in the stylishly bold home of Mike and Lexie Polito features mushroom pink cabinets inset with brass for storing serviceware. Overhead, emerald-toned pendant lights offer a pop of color, a signature part of their home’s style. For functionality, a ladder outfitted with brass hardware allows for access to all of the space’s storage.

As seen in Flower magazine’s Fall 2023 Designer Showhouse, Graci Interiors and Ivy Residential Concepts ensured every aspect of this kitchen sizzled. And the butler’s pantry was no exception.

This butler’s pantry was made to be shown off, with its dark brown walls and heavily veined marble countertops. To see the full kitchen, breakfast nook and butler’s pantry design in the 2023 Ivy House, read this feature.

This light and bright butler’s pantry is a staple in the home of Stacy and Patrick Johnson. The White Rhino marble counters from Stone contrast with the rich wood flooring. And the wallpaper backsplash echoes the shimmer of the pendant lights and lucite pulls.

Outfitted with a wine cooler, ice maker and plenty of cabinetry, this space is as functional as it is beautiful. See the full Interiors feature on the Johnsons’ home here.