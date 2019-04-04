An inside look at the Home Builders Association’s Parade of Homes

Ever drive down Baton Rouge’s residential streets and find yourself wondering what it’s like inside the homes you pass? How are the kitchens laid out? What tile did they choose for the master bathroom shower? What’s the view out the back window?

The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge is giving curious onlookers a look inside dozens of new and remodeled homes at the annual Parade of Homes event this weekend, April 6 and 7, and next weekend, April 13 and 14. The event will showcase 52 homes created by local builders and designers, giving visitors the opportunity to talk with professionals and get inspiration for future projects of their own.

“Parade of Homes is the perfect opportunity to tour the latest neighborhoods, gather new ideas and experience the most recent innovations in the industry,” says Karen Zito, president and CEO of the Home Builders Association, who also notes that ticket proceeds from the event benefit the Capital Region Builders Foundation, which aims to offer a helping hand to families in need.

A couple of exciting twists to this year’s event include two Remodeling 1-2-3 seminars, as well as a scavenger hunt with a $1,000 grand prize. Clues will be posted for the scavenger hunt on the Home Builders Association’s Instagram, @hbagbr. Post photos in all 29 locations included in the hunt using the hashtag #POHGBR19 and you’ll be entered to win $1,000.

This Friday, April 5, the Parade of Homes will debut an exclusive event called The Tastemakers Tour that gives a select group of attendees a chef-created dining experience. Food from 3Tails Wine & Cheese, Chef Ryan Andre of Soji, and Chef Chris Motto of Mansurs on the Boulevard will be available as guests explore a luxury home.

You don’t have to be in the market for a new home to enjoy the Parade of Homes, however. Anyone preparing to build or sell or simply looking for inspiration will find renovation and design ideas. “Keep notes on which styles you prefer, and it will be easier to incorporate those elements when you go home. Make a list of the things you love and the builders responsible, so you really can better understand and communicate the details you love to complete your home,” advises Zito.

To view the guidebook, purchase tickets and vote on your favorite homes, download the Greater Baton Rouge Parade app. You can also click here to view the digital Parade of Homes guidebook and visit hbagbr.org/POH2019 to purchase tickets.