Women with a Cause nominations are open

Can one person change the world? We’ll never know if we never try. Throughout the Capital City, women are taking that chance and stepping out in the name of causes that hold a special place in their hearts. From helping disaster victims to promoting the arts and so much more, these women put others first and aspire ever toward greater goals.

For inRegister’s December issue, we are looking to give these women not only a place in the spotlight, but a platform for which to spread their message of hope and change. Known as “Women with a Cause,” these women will join an impressive club of other fantastic females that have worked to shape Baton Rouge through dedication and love. If you know a woman with an outstanding philanthropic passion, nominate her here. And, to learn more about past Women with a Cause, check out previous honorees here: 2015, 2016, 2017.